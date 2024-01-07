Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic

The Vardaman Rams boys basketball team reigned victorious at the Calchick Classic, hosted by Houston High School. The Rams managed to maintain a comfortable lead into the second half of the game, despite a nail-biting comeback attempt from the Houston Hilltoppers. With a final score of 62-56, this victory was sealed by a crucial putback bucket by Rivers Bailey in the last 47 seconds of the game. Jakobi Echoles, a standout player for the Rams, led all scorers with an impressive 29 points.

Rams Hold Off Hilltoppers’ Comeback

The game was far from a walkover for the Rams. The Hilltoppers launched a spirited comeback attempt, closing the gap to a single point in the last minute of the game. However, Rivers Bailey’s decisive putback basket in the final seconds ensured that the Rams held their ground, securing a thrilling victory for Vardaman.

Calhoun City Girls Triumph Over Houston

In the game that followed, the Calhoun City girls basketball team also showcased their prowess on the court. The team triumphed over Houston with a final score of 61-44. Keela Powell, the leading scorer for Calhoun City, contributed 26 points to the team’s win. Two other players also made significant contributions, scoring in double figures.

Upcoming Matchups

Following these matchups, all four teams are gearing up for their next games on Tuesday. Vardaman is set to visit Houlka, while the Houston teams will face Mantachie on the road. The Wildcats, on the other hand, will be hosting MS Palmer.