en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic

The Vardaman Rams boys basketball team reigned victorious at the Calchick Classic, hosted by Houston High School. The Rams managed to maintain a comfortable lead into the second half of the game, despite a nail-biting comeback attempt from the Houston Hilltoppers. With a final score of 62-56, this victory was sealed by a crucial putback bucket by Rivers Bailey in the last 47 seconds of the game. Jakobi Echoles, a standout player for the Rams, led all scorers with an impressive 29 points.

Rams Hold Off Hilltoppers’ Comeback

The game was far from a walkover for the Rams. The Hilltoppers launched a spirited comeback attempt, closing the gap to a single point in the last minute of the game. However, Rivers Bailey’s decisive putback basket in the final seconds ensured that the Rams held their ground, securing a thrilling victory for Vardaman.

Calhoun City Girls Triumph Over Houston

In the game that followed, the Calhoun City girls basketball team also showcased their prowess on the court. The team triumphed over Houston with a final score of 61-44. Keela Powell, the leading scorer for Calhoun City, contributed 26 points to the team’s win. Two other players also made significant contributions, scoring in double figures.

Upcoming Matchups

Following these matchups, all four teams are gearing up for their next games on Tuesday. Vardaman is set to visit Houlka, while the Houston teams will face Mantachie on the road. The Wildcats, on the other hand, will be hosting MS Palmer.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
12 seconds ago
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
The Indianapolis Colts’ playoff dreams were shattered in a recent heart-wrenching loss to the Houston Texans. A single play that fell short of expectations has been the subject of heated discussion among fans and analysts. The moment in question occurred when running back Tyler Goodson, facing immense pressure, dropped a crucial pass from quarterback Gardner
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
5 mins ago
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
10 mins ago
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
3 mins ago
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
4 mins ago
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
5 mins ago
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
13 seconds
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
35 seconds
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
42 seconds
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
49 seconds
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
3 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
4 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
5 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
5 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
5 mins
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
35 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
39 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
43 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app