en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

VAR Controversy Resurfaces in Chelsea-Fulham Premier League Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
VAR Controversy Resurfaces in Chelsea-Fulham Premier League Clash

In a recent Premier League face-off at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s Malo Gusto was issued a yellow card for a high tackle on Fulham’s Willian, a decision that sparked a flurry of controversy and debate. Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva, was amongst the dissenting voices, asserting that the tackle was a clear red card offense. However, after a thorough review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), it was concluded that the tackle, though reckless, did not warrant a red card.

Controversial Call Under the Lens

The incident occurred when Gusto caught Willian on his ankle with a straight leg. Referee Anthony Taylor deemed the tackle reckless, resulting in a yellow card for Gusto. The decision was then reviewed by VAR, who concurred with Taylor’s verdict, deeming the tackle reckless but not dangerous enough for further punitive action. This decision has not only sparked a debate amongst fans and pundits but also reignited the ongoing controversy surrounding VAR’s consistency in the Premier League.

Divergent Views from the Dugout

While Silva was vocal in his criticism, stating that even the fourth official agreed with his view, Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, had a contrasting perspective. Recognizing Silva’s frustration, Pochettino expressed contentment with the decision, acknowledging that it worked in his team’s favor. This disagreement between the managers further underscores the subjective nature of such decisions and the role VAR plays in the Premier League.

Match Outcome and Aftermath

Despite the controversy, the match played out in Chelsea’s favor, with a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a penalty scored by Cole Palmer during the first-half stoppage time. Silva reflected on Fulham’s performance, acknowledging a weak start but crediting the team for finding their footing later in the game and creating opportunities. However, a lack of clinical finishing and the controversial decision ultimately led to Fulham’s defeat, leaving them in the 13th spot in the Premier League standings.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns
The much-anticipated boxing match between Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle, stars of the reality show Married At First Sight UK, has been abruptly cancelled by the DKM Plush Boxing promoter. Worley has been pulled off the card due to concerns surrounding his training regimen, which apparently fell short of the rigorous requirements necessary for a
Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
1 min ago
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
2 mins ago
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
10 seconds ago
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
1 min ago
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
1 min ago
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns
10 seconds
Boxing Match Between Reality Stars Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle Cancelled Due to Training Concerns
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
10 seconds
San Francisco Dons Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Portland Pilots
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
53 seconds
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
1 min
Chelsea Clinches Narrow Victory Over Fulham Amid Controversy
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
1 min
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants: A Thrilling Encounter Awaits in SA20 League 2023
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
1 min
Jr. Attack Hockey Team Dominates Tri-County Minor Hockey League
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
2 mins
Sachin Baby Century Puts Kerala in Commanding Position Against Assam in Ranji Trophy
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
2 mins
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
4 mins
Ben and Erin Napier Swap Home Renovation for Pickleball in Upcoming 'Home Town' Episode
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
30 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
42 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app