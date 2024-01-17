Vancouver Whitecaps' Simon Becher Transfers to AC Horsens in Denmark

Simon Becher, a 24-year-old forward, has made a decisive move in his career as he transfers from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Denmark's AC Horsens. The specific terms of the transfer remain undisclosed, but what stands confirmed is that the Whitecaps will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees involving Becher.

Becher's Performance in MLS

In the previous Major League Soccer (MLS) season, Becher proved his worth by contributing four goals and one assist over the span of 19 matches. Out of these, he started five, leaving a strong impression on his team and observers alike. This performance has not gone unnoticed and has ultimately led to his most recent transfer.

Whitecaps' Perspective on the Transfer

Vancouver's sporting director, Axel Schuster, views this move as a win-win situation. He believes that the transfer not only allows Becher to progress in his career but also provides the Whitecaps with the opportunity to continue building their roster. It's a strategic move that ensures the club's stake in Becher's future success while also allowing them to cultivate new talent.

Becher's Achievements

Becher has a promising track record. He made his mark by scoring a goal in his MLS debut against the Houston Dynamo on August 5, 2022. His performance led to his selection by the Whitecaps as the 16th pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after standing out at Saint Louis University. Now, as he joins an AC Horsens side that currently sits seventh in Denmark's first division, the football world watches closely, anticipating his next move.