Vancouver Whitecaps Rally as Ahmed Accelerates Recovery for 2024 Opener Against Charlotte FC

Good Monday morning Caps fans, hope you all are having a good week and that March brings you good things and spring weather. We are on the eve of the 2024 opener for the Caps, and it is somewhat surreal to be about to embark on another season here with these fine writers and you fine readers. I'm excited about what is forthcoming, both on the pitch but also in the blogosphere. If you have feedback or thoughts, always feel free to chime in and let us know how we can better cover the team we all share a love-hate relationship with.

Vancouver got a bit of good news this week from the injury front, with Ali Ahmed progressing much faster than expected as he recovers from his sports hernia operation. Taking the field tomorrow at 4:30 is not in the cards but Vanni Sartini indicated that inclusion on the bench might be. Regardless of whether Ahmed participates in the Charlotte FC match at all, this is a much better prognosis than the initial timeframe, which could have seen the team without him for another month. It also will give a bit of certainty to the right wingback position, which was a question mark in both legs of the Champions Cup tie last month.

Managing Injuries and Expectations

To be clear, no one should be rushing Ahmed back. He is (in my opinion) perhaps the most essential cog in the team if the Caps are to take the next step and move beyond the periphery of the playoff. Alongside Pedro Vite, he is the best bet to take some of the attacking load off of Ryan Gauld and Brian White and given that many teams are easing into the season with plenty of injury and fitness issues, the Caps shouldn't feel the need to get him on the pitch unless he is back to 100%. The lone real injury concern outstanding is Sam Adekugbe, who Vanni Sartini said seems like he is about a month away. Given that Ryan Raposo can do a job on the lefthand side, this isn't fatal (see above on not rushing guys back). I think most of us are interested to see what a full year of Adekugbe might mean, given the anticipation around his signing. His performances down the stretch were OK but a fully fit and rested Adekugbe could take some of the pressure off the backline.

Looking Ahead: Season Opener and Expectations

Our match preview is forthcoming but chime in on what the starting XI should look like on Saturday in light of these absences. Should they run back the lineup that was used against Tigres or make some tweaks? Soon, we won't have to speculate. Our annual season preview roundtable is here, just in time for Saturday's match. Read who we all think will burst onto the scene and where the Caps should be expecting to finish. Meanwhile, the podcast looks ahead to the Charlotte match and what to expect there. Are the Caps getting the proper amount of respect? And what do the players think is a reasonable expectation for this season? MLS is back with replacement refs for at least one more week, as a mediator is called in to help with labor negotiations.