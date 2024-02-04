Vancouver to Host Key Matches in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vancouver is poised to take center stage in the world of football, having been officially named as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The city will host half of Canada's group stage matches, along with two knockout stage games. The announcement, made by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, has sparked a wave of excitement across the nation and particularly in Vancouver, where the world's most-watched sporting event will be partially held.

Canada Kicks Off at BMO Field

The World Cup is set to commence in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, with the first match featuring Canada scheduled for the following day at BMO Field in Toronto. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the first-ever FIFA World Cup match to be played on Canadian soil.

Vancouver's Pivotal Role

Following Canada's opener in Toronto, the action will move west to BC Place in Vancouver, where Canada's remaining two group stage matches will be held. Beyond the group stages, Vancouver has been slated to host a match in the Round of 32 on July 2, and a Round of 16 game on July 7. The city's larger venue is likely behind its selection to host these crucial knockout stage games.

An Expanded World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest in history, with the tournament expanding to accommodate 48 teams for the first time. This expansion will see 104 matches hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Vancouver and Toronto are among the 16 host cities selected for the tournament, with Vancouver entrusted with seven games, and Toronto six. The final match will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherfurd, New Jersey on July 19, 2026.