Vancouver Canucks Show Interest in KHL Star Sasha Chmelevski

In a recent twist of events, American forward, Sasha Chmelevski, has become the focus of multiple National Hockey League (NHL) teams, including the Vancouver Canucks. This development comes following Chmelevski’s stellar performance in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Despite the San Jose Sharks owning Chmelevski’s NHL rights, they have permitted the agent to explore potential trades with other teams. This information was first brought to light by NHL insider Kevin Weekes.

Chmelevski’s Rising Stock in the KHL

Chmelevski, a former sixth-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2017, has seen a surge in interest from NHL teams due to his impressive performance in the KHL. Currently, he stands tenth in league scoring, having scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists in 49 games. Despite the San Jose Sharks undergoing a rebuild, they don’t seem interested in reacquiring Chmelevski. However, given the interest from multiple teams, the Sharks might secure a promising draft pick or prospect in exchange for his rights.

A Potential Acquisition for the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have shown significant interest in acquiring Chmelevski. Their interest is not surprising considering that the Miami-based player agent representing Chmelevski also represents three Canucks players: Ilya Mikheyev, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Nikita Zadorov. The agent has been given the green light to facilitate a swap, and the Canucks are among the top contenders.

Chmelevski’s Performance and Potential

In his second year with Salavat Yulayev-Ufa of the Continental Hockey League, Chmelevski has scored an impressive 91 points in 116 games over two seasons. He has emerged as one of the KHL’s top performers over the past two seasons. His contract with Salavat Yulayev doesn’t expire until May 1, and to qualify for the NHL playoffs, a player must be on a team’s roster by the trade deadline, which is March 8 this season. Born to a family that migrated from the former Soviet Union to California, Chmelevski has a background of playing elite minor hockey in Detroit and in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sarnia Sting and the Ottawa 67’s.