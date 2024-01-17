Vancouver Canucks Channel Drake in All-Star Game Buildup

In a fusion of sports and pop culture, the Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for the NHL All-Star game with an inventive approach. They've transformed their team members into figures from iconic Drake album covers, and shared their creative endeavor in a slideshow on Instagram. This unique move not only showcases the team's camaraderie but also pays homage to Drake, a Canadian music icon.

Drake Album Covers and the Canucks' Story

Starting the slideshow is goaltender Thatcher Demko, featured on the 'Comeback Season' album cover. This choice aptly highlights Demko's remarkable recovery from a tough previous season. Following him is captain Quinn Hughes, depicted on the 'Take Care' album cover—an album that, interestingly, was released only months after the Canucks' Stanley Cup finals appearance in 2011.

Not to be left out, forward J.T. Miller makes his appearance on the 'Thank Me Later' cover. This particular placement is a subtle nod to his often underappreciated yet crucial role on the team. Similarly, Elias Pettersson finds himself on the 'Nothing Was the Same' cover, reflecting the team's optimism for his upcoming contract negotiations. The team's coach, Rick Tocchet, is cast on the 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' cover, symbolizing his transformative influence on the Canucks' success. Finally, Brock Boeser stands tall on the 'Scorpion' cover—an album whose theme of resilience resonates with Boeser's story.

The Drake-Canucks Connection and All-Star Game Excitement

The Canucks' affinity for Drake isn't a recent development. Their connection traces back to 2016 when Drake proudly donned a Henrik Sedin Canucks jersey during a concert in Vancouver. This year, the Canucks are sending a franchise-record five players to the All-Star Game, with coach Tocchet also making his appearance. The excitement is palpable as the team gears up for the festivities, set to kick off on February 1 with the player draft, followed by the much-anticipated game on February 3 at noon PT.