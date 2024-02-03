Van Wert's Struggles Continue: Seventh Consecutive Loss Mars Senior Night

On a night traditionally marked by celebration, Van Wert's basketball team was left grappling with defeat. The Cougars succumbed to a disappointing 47-23 loss against Shawnee, their seventh consecutive setback, marring the Senior Night festivities. Despite showing signs of improvement on the defensive side, Van Wert's offensive struggles were evident, shooting a disappointing 11-of-42 for the game.

Defensive Progress Overshadowed by Offensive Woes

Van Wert trailed Shawnee by 12 points at halftime, trailing 20-8, a deficit that proved insurmountable. The Cougars also battled foul trouble early on, further complicating their attempts to claw back into the contest. Despite the loss, Van Wert's Head Coach, Ben Laudick, found a silver lining in the team's defensive growth, even as he lamented the lackluster performance on the other end of the court.

Shawnee's Offensive Prowess Seals Victory

Shawnee, in contrast, showcased a more effective offensive performance, shooting 16-of-39 and achieving a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. Leading the charge was Bennett Bertke, who netted 12 points, propelling Shawnee to their sixth victory in seven games.

Looking Ahead: Recovery and Redemption

In the wake of the defeat, Laudick planned a break for the team before gearing up for a double weekend of games. The anticipation of honoring five seniors, including the team's leading scorer Conner Campbell, with eight points, had been high. Now, the focus shifts to the upcoming games against Kenton and St. Henry, where Van Wert hopes to bounce back and break their losing streak. On the other hand, Shawnee looks forward to a first-place showdown against Ottawa-Glandorf, with high spirits after their recent victory.