Valvoline's Oscar Quiroz Aims for Repeat Victory at 94th Holy Saturday Cycling Classic in Belize

Oscar Quiroz, supported by Valvoline, is set to defend his title in the 94th Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic, a prestigious race that spans 139.9 miles across Belize, involving over 110 cyclists from various countries. Last year, Quiroz clocked in at five hours, 43 minutes, and 19 seconds, narrowly missing the record set by Ryan Bauman in 2008. This year, he faces stiff competition from ex-teammate Derrick Chavarria, 2023's runner-up Cory Williams, and numerous international riders.

High Stakes and International Competition

The competition is fierce with 20 teams and 18 unattached riders, including significant participants from the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. Among the noteworthy competitors are Cory Williams sporting number 1, and Derrick Chavarria, now with G Flow Cycling Team, wearing number 7. The race, a significant event in Belize's cycling calendar, started in 1928 and continues to attract global talent, showcasing the enduring appeal and competitive spirit of the sport.

Team Strategies and Key Players

Quiroz's strategy involves a strong nine-man team backing him, including notable cyclists like Mairon Muñoz and Brandon Cattouse. On the other