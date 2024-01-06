Valtteri Bottas Eyes Future in F1 with Audi’s Grand Prix Return

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas, currently steering for Sauber, has set his sights on a future in Formula 1 as Audi readies itself for a grand prix comeback. Sauber, set to rebrand as Stake F1 Team until Audi’s takeover is complete, has secured Bottas for the 2024 season by implementing a one-year contract extension clause. The Finnish driver has openly shared his aspiration to make a triumphant return to the podium, viewing the impending Audi project as a promising platform to achieve this.

Bottas, who has not yet initiated formal discussions with Audi to secure a seat for 2026, plans to put these talks at the forefront in early 2024. The driver harbors a deep-seated desire to be a part of the Audi team upon their return to F1, indicating a preference to remain with Hinwil for Audi’s takeover. However, should negotiations with Audi fail to come to fruition, Bottas, who will be 37 years old in 2026, is prepared to engage in talks with other interested teams to continue his Formula 1 career.

Outside Ventures And Unfinished Business

Since parting ways with Mercedes, Bottas has dabbled in business, launching his own coffee roaster and gin brand. Yet, he emphasizes that Formula 1 still takes precedence, stating he has ‘unfinished things’ in the sport. Given his competitive spirit and determination, it seems clear that Bottas is not ready to hang up his racing gloves just yet. His future in the sport, whether with Audi or another team, is a topic of fervent interest as the 2024 season unfolds.