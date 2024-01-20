Valparaiso Outshines UIC in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter

In a nail-biting encounter, the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) stood its ground against Valparaiso University in a fiercely contested basketball game. UIC demonstrated a formidable performance with players like Skobalj and Jones playing pivotal roles in the team's overall score. Skobalj took a stand with 3 out of 7 three-point shots while Jones made every shot count with 2 out of 2.

Advertisment

Contributions from UIC

Adding to the roster, Brownell, Salih, Clay, Okani, and Rivera also found the net from the three-point line, elevating the team's success rate to 40% from beyond the arc. Their field goal performance stood at 46.9% and they achieved a free throw accuracy of 70%. The team blocked 5 shots and experienced 5 turnovers, with Kennedy and Pickett illuminating the court with their defensive maneuvers.

Valparaiso's Performance

Advertisment

On the flip side, Valparaiso, although having a slightly lower field goal percentage at 45%, thrived in free throws, showcasing a commendable 91.7% accuracy. Players like Schwieger and Ajiboye shouldered the team's performance, with Schwieger sinking two three-pointers and Ajiboye owning the paint. Valparaiso outmatched UIC in three-pointer shooting with a 42.1% success rate. They also witnessed fewer turnovers and managed to block 3 shots.

Final Outcome

The game was a rollercoaster, with UIC leading in the first half, but Valparaiso turning the tide in the second half, resulting in a final score of Valparaiso 84, UIC 77. The thrilling game was witnessed by 1,407 spectators in a venue with a capacity of 5,000. This match was part of the regular season, accentuating the performance levels of both the teams in this particular encounter.