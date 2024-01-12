en English
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
As the excitement for the 2024 season of Valorant’s esports scene builds, significant changes are on the horizon. The second year of franchising in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is set to be a thrilling spectacle. The season will witness the addition of three new teams from the Pacific, EMEA, and Americas regions, who have earned their spots through Ascension events. Alongside these additions, a new franchised league is being introduced in China, featuring 10 partnered teams and one Ascension winner, all vying for a spot in the VCT international event.

New Teams, New Dynamics

The introduction of fresh teams to the fray of the VCT leagues, including the Pacific, EMEA, and Americas leagues, is expected to bring about a dynamic shift in the competition. The newcomers have earned their spots the hard way, through Ascension events, and are now ready to challenge the established order. Their presence is expected to stir the waters and create a more unpredictable and exciting season for fans.

Shuffling the Deck: Roster Updates

These changes have prompted numerous roster updates, resulting in the creation of formidable teams with strong potential to win VCT trophies. Among the teams to watch are G2 Esports, which has acquired The Guard’s roster after their Americas Ascension win; DRX, a consistent performer in the Pacific region making roster changes to increase competitiveness; NRG Esports, which has bolstered its roster with experienced players; NAVI, which has made a significant change by replacing a primary player with ardiis from NRG; and BLEED, a team that has strengthened its roster by adding top player yay.

Anticipation Builds for 2024 Season

These teams, with their revamped rosters, are anticipated to cause upsets and dominate in their respective leagues. The 2024 season of Valorant’s esports, with its new teams and reshuffled players, is shaping up to be an electrifying arena of fierce competition and unforgettable moments. As the countdown to the season begins, all eyes are on these teams, their strategies, and the potential upsets and victories they will bring to the Valorant scene.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

