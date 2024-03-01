Valley Cavaliers Clinch Class D South Titles, Set Eyes on State Championships

Valley High School's basketball teams have become the center of attention in Bingham and Moscow, small towns with a burgeoning basketball culture. The girls and boys teams secured their Class D South titles, with the girls aiming for their first state championship and the boys targeting their first since 2016. Coach Gordon Hartwell's strategic return and community engagement have been pivotal in this resurgence.

Building from the Ground Up

Coach Hartwell's focus on developing talent from a young age has paid dividends for Valley High School. By engaging in offseason leagues and fostering a close-knit team environment, Hartwell has cultivated a winning mentality among his players. This approach has not only improved the team's performance but has also strengthened the bond between players, contributing to their success on the court.

Community Engagement

The support from the towns of Bingham and Moscow has been overwhelming, with the entire community rallying behind the Cavaliers. From pep rallies to youth team exhibitions, the Valley High School basketball teams have become a unifying force for the area. This deep connection between the teams and the community has been instrumental in building a supportive and enthusiastic fan base.

On the Court Success

Valley High School's basketball success is not just about off-court efforts; their performance on the court speaks volumes. The girls' team's efficient, mistake-free basketball has led them to the brink of their first state title, while the boys' team looks to add another trophy to their collection. With key players set to return next season, the future looks bright for Valley Cavaliers basketball.

The Valley Cavaliers' journey is a testament to the power of community, hard work, and basketball. As they prepare for their state championship games, they carry not just the hopes of their teams but the pride of Bingham and Moscow. Whatever the outcome, the Cavaliers have already won the hearts of their communities.