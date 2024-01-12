en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours

Former MotoGP superstar Valentino Rossi is scheduled to compete in the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours Endurance Race, an iconic event in the world of motorsports. The race, set to transpire from February 13th to 15th, will see Rossi in a BMW M4 GT3, racing for the reputed WRT team.

Return to the Mount Panorama Circuit

After an impressive performance on the challenging Mount Panorama circuit in the previous year, where Rossi secured a 6th place finish, the former MotoGP rider is determined to push his limits further. His goal is to improve his standing and secure a podium position, a feat that is as challenging as it is prestigious.

Teaming Up With Marciello and Martin

For this endeavor, Rossi will be sharing the cockpit with teammates Maxime Martin and Raffaele Marciello. Marciello, who has expressed his excitement over partnering with Rossi, admired the latter during his MotoGP days. Together, they form a strong driver line-up, poised to take on the competition with determination and skill.

WRT’s Determination for Victory

Team Principal Vincent Vosse and BMW M Motorsport Head Andreas Roos have conveyed their enthusiasm for the upcoming event and their unwavering resolve to secure a podium finish this time. Their combination of a strong driver line-up and the proven performance of the BMW M4 GT3 puts them in a promising position to challenge for victory.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Disney+'s Bluey Explores Emotional Depth with Bandit's Melancholic Tone
Disney+ has unleashed 10 fresh episodes of the beloved children’s animated series, Bluey, sparking ripples of intrigue among its dedicated fanbase. These new adventures have been lauded not just for their signature charm and hilarity, but for their exploration of deeper emotional terrain, particularly through the character of Bandit, the Heeler dog family’s father. Bandit’s
Disney+'s Bluey Explores Emotional Depth with Bandit's Melancholic Tone
Nour Haydar Joins Guardian Australia's 'Full Story' Podcast Team
28 mins ago
Nour Haydar Joins Guardian Australia's 'Full Story' Podcast Team
Australian Coalition Criticizes Government's Response to Houthi Strikes
50 mins ago
Australian Coalition Criticizes Government's Response to Houthi Strikes
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sparks Accommodation and Travel Price Surge in Australia
10 mins ago
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sparks Accommodation and Travel Price Surge in Australia
ClearVue Technologies: Solar Windows Lighting Up ASX
25 mins ago
ClearVue Technologies: Solar Windows Lighting Up ASX
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
26 mins ago
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
Latest Headlines
World News
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
18 seconds
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
3 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
3 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
6 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
6 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
8 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
8 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
9 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
9 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
17 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
57 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app