Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours

Former MotoGP superstar Valentino Rossi is scheduled to compete in the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours Endurance Race, an iconic event in the world of motorsports. The race, set to transpire from February 13th to 15th, will see Rossi in a BMW M4 GT3, racing for the reputed WRT team.

Return to the Mount Panorama Circuit

After an impressive performance on the challenging Mount Panorama circuit in the previous year, where Rossi secured a 6th place finish, the former MotoGP rider is determined to push his limits further. His goal is to improve his standing and secure a podium position, a feat that is as challenging as it is prestigious.

Teaming Up With Marciello and Martin

For this endeavor, Rossi will be sharing the cockpit with teammates Maxime Martin and Raffaele Marciello. Marciello, who has expressed his excitement over partnering with Rossi, admired the latter during his MotoGP days. Together, they form a strong driver line-up, poised to take on the competition with determination and skill.

WRT’s Determination for Victory

Team Principal Vincent Vosse and BMW M Motorsport Head Andreas Roos have conveyed their enthusiasm for the upcoming event and their unwavering resolve to secure a podium finish this time. Their combination of a strong driver line-up and the proven performance of the BMW M4 GT3 puts them in a promising position to challenge for victory.