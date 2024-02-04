Valentine’s Day Meets Baseball: Jumbo Shrimp Offers Unique Gift Package

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, a staple of the city's sports culture, have unveiled a unique Valentine's Day ticket special, aiming to blend the spirit of romance with the love of America's favorite pastime. The 'Jumbo Shrimp Sweetheart Surprise' package, priced at $150, promises to add a twist to the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts with a touch of baseball nostalgia.

Gifts With A Personal Touch

The package includes a bouquet of roses, four undated reserved ticket vouchers for the upcoming 2024 season, candy from Sweet Pete's, a Valentine's Day card, and a team decal. The highlight of the offer, however, is the delivery by the team's cherished mascots, Southpaw and Scampi. Giving the delivery a personal touch, Southpaw and Scampi will hand-deliver these packages to the lucky recipients on February 13th and 14th in the Jacksonville area.

Limited Availability

With limited delivery slots available, those interested in surprising their loved ones with a unique gift are encouraged to act fast. The special package can be booked by contacting the Jumbo Shrimp front office. It's not just about the gifts, but the experience of receiving them from the team mascots, making the day even more memorable.

A Blend of Love and Baseball

The 'Jumbo Shrimp Sweetheart Surprise' offer is an innovative blend of Valentine's Day spirit and the thrill of baseball. It's a testament to the team's commitment to engaging the community, not just during the baseball season but throughout the year. The promotion promises to give sports fans and romantics a novel way to celebrate love this Valentine's Day.