Va Via Triumphs in Black Pearl Stakes at Geelong

The world of thoroughbred racing witnessed an exhilarating spectacle on Saturday as Godolphin-owned mare, Va Via, emerged victorious in the Black Pearl Stakes at Geelong. The event, moved to a new feature meeting this season, was a display of class, versatility, and the indomitable spirit of this four-year-old horse, trained by James Cummings.

Victory in the Spotlight

In a stunning performance, Va Via showcased her prowess by settling midfield, finding a path to lead, and triumphing by two lengths. The mare was the $2.15 favorite and she lived up to expectations, demonstrating her strong performance and sprinting capability. Her victory over contenders Danny’s St Darci and Megamea was especially noteworthy, given her favorable set-weight conditions.

A Star on the Rise

Va Via’s win in the $200,000 Listed event was a testament to her improvement since her last racing preparation. Her jockey, Damian Lane, highlighted her increasing ability to race more prominently. Va Via, who achieved a successful hat-trick in her previous campaign, has proven her adaptability and growth in the competitive racing landscape.

Marking a Milestone

This victory marked Va Via’s fifth in 20 starts, boosting her total earnings to an impressive $478,275. Beyond the numbers, however, her win underscores the potential of this Astern mare, who is one of the four winners from the talented Street Cry mare Transfers. Va Via is also the 11th stakes-winner for Darley Stud’s Golden Rose winner Astern.

As the dust settles on the Black Pearl Stakes, Va Via’s spectacular victory serves as a reminder of the captivating narratives that unfold within the world of horse racing. It’s a testament to the strength, determination, and spirit of these magnificent creatures, as well as the dedicated teams that guide them towards these moments of victory.