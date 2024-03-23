Uzbekistan Football Team Criticizes Mong Kok Stadium, Calls for FIFA, AFC Venue Quality Check

The Uzbekistan Football Team, headlined by coach Srecko Katanec and star striker Eldor Shomurodov, has openly criticized the decision to hold their World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong at Mong Kok Stadium, raising concerns about player safety and the integrity of the competition. Despite a 2-0 victory, the team's dissatisfaction stems from the venue's small playing surface and artificial pitch, following a similar issue in their previous away game in Turkmenistan.
Player Safety and Integrity at Stake
Katanec and Shomurodov voiced their concerns about the potential for injuries due to the stadium's conditions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a high standard of venues for World Cup qualifiers. Shomurodov, who scored the opening goal, took the unusual step of addressing the media post-match to highlight the issue. Their criticism is directed not only at the choice of venue but also at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA, urging them to ensure that all stadiums meet specific quality standards to protect the players and preserve the competition's integrity.
Diverging Opinions and Reactions
The reaction from the Hong Kong camp was notably different, with head coach Jorn Andersen downplaying the complaints and pointing out that other countries have far worse pitches. This discrepancy in views underscores a broader debate about the conditions and standards teams must endure in international competitions, particularly in qualifiers where venue selection can significantly impact the visiting teams. Katanec's frustration was also fueled by tactical concerns, as the small pitch size limited his team's play style and gave Hong Kong an unusual advantage with long throw-ins.
Looking Ahead: Implications for Future Matches
As the teams prepare for their next meeting in Tashkent, the controversy over Mong Kok Stadium's suitability as a World Cup qualifier venue remains a hot topic. The incident highlights the need for consistent standards across all venues to ensure fair play and safety for all teams. It also raises questions about the AFC and FIFA's role in venue approval and whether changes are needed to address such concerns in the future. For Uzbekistan, the focus now shifts to maintaining their performance level and securing qualification in a more familiar and presumably safer environment back home.