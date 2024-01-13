UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s gymnastics team marked the commencement of their 2024 season with a striking victory against Simpson. This dual meet saw the Eagles display their athletic superiority by achieving a team score of 188.950, compared to Simpson’s 179.575. Their dominance was particularly noticeable on the uneven bars, where they seized the top four positions. Further showcasing their talent, they triumphed in the vault event, securing the first and second spots. This robust opening performance sets an optimistic precedent for the Eagles as they advance through the season.

