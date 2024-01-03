UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston

In a show of unsurpassed enthusiasm for their team, fans of the University of Washington (UW) Huskies are pulling out all the stops to witness the National Championship game against Michigan. The game, scheduled for January 8 in Houston, is triggering a frenzy of activities as fans scramble to finalize their travel plans.

Anticipation Fuels Early Travel Arrangements

Among the sea of supporters, UW alumnus Jyot Sandhu stands out. He exemplifies the sheer anticipation among fans, having secured a refundable ticket to Houston three weeks ahead of the game. Sandhu isn’t the only one making early arrangements. Many fans are following suit, hoping to beat the last-minute rush that could see airfare to Houston spike to over $1,000 for direct flights.

Alaska Airlines Steps In

Recognizing the surge in demand, Alaska Airlines has stepped in. They’ve added an additional 2,200 seats to accommodate the influx of fans. However, the airline isn’t the only option. For fans looking to save, more affordable flights, albeit with longer travel times and layovers, are available for about $600.

The Road to Houston

For some fans, the journey to Houston is part of the adventure. A week-long car rental is estimated at $250, and GasBuddy projects the gas cost for the round trip at about $400. Accommodation in Houston, through official NCAA partner hotels, can be secured for as low as $100 per night.

Heeding the Call for Caution

While the excitement is palpable, James Kimmel from Epic Seats urges fans to exercise caution when purchasing game tickets. The risk of scams is real, and Kimmel recommends using official travel partners like Alaska Airlines for reliability. He warns against using unofficial partners, highlighting the limited safety net beyond credit card company refunds.

As the clock ticks down to the National Championship game, the UW Huskies fans’ determination to support their team in person underscores their unwavering commitment and love for the game. Whether by air or road, they are ready to paint Houston purple.