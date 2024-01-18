en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Utica’s Historical Ties with Lafayette Reaffirmed: A Week of Sporting Feats, Cultural Leaps, and Social Unity

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Utica’s Historical Ties with Lafayette Reaffirmed: A Week of Sporting Feats, Cultural Leaps, and Social Unity

Utica’s historical connections with Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat and military officer who played a pivotal role in the American Revolutionary War, have been underlined once more. Lafayette expressed gratitude to Utica’s citizens for their generous donation of $974, aimed at supporting Poland’s rebellion against Russian rule— a clear testament to the enduring bond between this enigmatic figure and the city of Utica, New York.

Utica’s Reverberating Echoes of Lafayette

The city’s historical significance to Lafayette is underscored by his interactions with local Revolutionary War figures like Amos Parker, Dr. John Cochran, and Colonel Benjamin Walker. Furthermore, he had personal acquaintances in Utica such as Abigail Adams Johnson, the granddaughter of President John Adams. This strong tie was reaffirmed during Lafayette’s warmly received visit to the town in 1825.

A City Resilient Against Divisions

In other news, the Ku Klux Klan’s attempt to establish a foothold in western New York has reportedly been unsuccessful, as shared by Maurice F. Sammons, a former Utican. This news underlines Utica’s stand for unity and its resistance to divisive ideologies.

Utica’s Sporting Achievements and Cultural Leaps

Utica continues to make strides in the sporting arena with the triumph of the Utica No. 4 curling team at the Grand National Bonspiel. Furthermore, the induction of five respected coaches into the Notre Dame High School Hall of Fame has added another feather to Utica’s cap. On the cultural front, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute has announced a collaborative venture with the Pratt Institute to offer an art education program, promising enriching opportunities for the city’s budding artists.

Political and Social Developments

Assemblyman William Magee has taken the reigns as the chair of the Agriculture Committee, marking a significant political development for the city. The Lee Center Volunteer Fire Department and the Oneida County Bar Association have also announced newly elected officers, ushering in fresh leadership. In a celebratory note, Sister Maureen Denn has been honored as the grand marshal of Utica’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

As this week draws to a close, a historical trivia question about a U.S. president who appointed a diverse cabinet has been posed to the citizens of Utica. The answer will be revealed in next week’s issue, adding an element of anticipation to the unfolding narrative of this city’s vibrant history.

0
History Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
31 mins ago
Historic Greens Ledge Lighthouse Opens to Public After Restoration
The Greens Ledge Lighthouse, a historic beacon that has weathered the waves off the coast of Rowayton, Connecticut since 1902, has recently been restored to its former glory and opened its doors to the public for the first time in its century-old history. The meticulous restoration process, helmed by the Greens Ledge Light Preservation Society,
Historic Greens Ledge Lighthouse Opens to Public After Restoration
Moses Kuria Honors Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's Legacy at 30th Memorial Anniversary
2 hours ago
Moses Kuria Honors Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's Legacy at 30th Memorial Anniversary
Norfolk County Council to Restore Historic Turf Fen Mill
3 hours ago
Norfolk County Council to Restore Historic Turf Fen Mill
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
52 mins ago
Yarm Town Hall Heritage Centre Opens: A Deep Dive into History
Chicago's Greek Consulate to Spotlight Greek Jews in 2024 Holocaust Remembrance Day Event
2 hours ago
Chicago's Greek Consulate to Spotlight Greek Jews in 2024 Holocaust Remembrance Day Event
Luxembourg to Honor Holocaust Victims with a Commemorative Ceremony
2 hours ago
Luxembourg to Honor Holocaust Victims with a Commemorative Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
15 seconds
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
15 seconds
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
19 seconds
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
19 seconds
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
35 seconds
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
51 seconds
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
1 min
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
Indiana Hoosiers: A Season of Struggles and Frustration
1 min
Indiana Hoosiers: A Season of Struggles and Frustration
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
1 min
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
57 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app