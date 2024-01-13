en English
Sports

Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate’s Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat

In a clash of high school basketball titans, the Utica Proctor Raiders emerged victorious over the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (V.V.S.) Red Devils, sealing the game with a final score of 60-36. The first half saw both teams locked in a tough tussle, but the scales tipped in Proctor’s favor in the second half, as they surged ahead with 35 points to V.V.S.’s 15.

Proctor’s Triumphant Streak

The victory marks Proctor’s third consecutive win, propelling their season record to an impressive 8-3. In contrast, V.V.S., unable to counter Proctor’s onslaught, slipped further into a slump with their record deteriorating to 4-8, and a three-game losing streak adding to their woes.

A Game of Highs and Lows

V.V.S.’s performance was spearheaded by Atticus Roque, who put up a valiant fight with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Degaragen Paradis chipped in with 11 points. However, the absence of their top scorer, Elijah Donegan, who averages 24 points per game and was just seven points shy of reaching the 1,000 career points milestone, was deeply felt.

Colgate’s Ice Hockey Upset

In a parallel universe of sports, Colgate’s men’s ice hockey team suffered a heartbreaking loss to LIU in an overtime decision, 3-2. Colgate launched into the first period with two power-play goals, but LIU retaliated in the second, tying the game and later clinching the win with a goal in overtime. Despite dictating the early part of the overtime possession, Colgate failed to seize scoring opportunities. Colgate’s Carter Gylander, however, put up a commendable performance with 31 saves during the game.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

