Utica Comets Sign Forward Nolan Stevens: Boosting Offense with a Triumphant Homecoming

Utica Comets Sign Forward Nolan Stevens: A Triumphant Homecoming

Advertisment

A Familiar Face Returns to the Adirondack Bank Center

As the winter chill of February 13, 2024, blankets the city of Utica, New York, the Utica Comets make an exciting roster announcement. Forward Nolan Stevens, 27, is set to return to the Adirondack Bank Center after the Comets announced they will sign him for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Stevens' Journey: From Grand Rapids to Utica

Advertisment

Stevens began the current season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, scoring 11 points in 31 games. Prior to his stint in Grand Rapids, Stevens had already built a strong rapport with the Comets, playing 71 games for the team during the previous season. In that period, he managed to tally 51 points, including an impressive 21 goals.

A Seasoned AHL Player with a Promising Career

Stevens' AHL career has been nothing short of impressive. Drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, he has played a total of 268 AHL games, with 82 assists and 130 points to his name. Stevens is a Northeastern University graduate, and his return to the Comets will undoubtedly bolster their forward line.

Stevens' addition to the roster is expected to bring a much-needed boost to the Comets' offense as they prepare to face the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night. This marks yet another chapter in Stevens' AHL journey – a story of resilience, ambition, and a burning passion for the game.

Nolan Stevens, the seasoned AHL forward, is set to make a triumphant return to the Adirondack Bank Center as the Utica Comets announce his signing for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. After starting the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Stevens brings his 130-point AHL career and determination to the Comets, where he previously scored 51 points in 71 games. As the Comets prepare to face the Rochester Americans, Stevens' addition to the team is expected to significantly bolster their offense.