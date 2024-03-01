UTEP Softball's Historic Start: Freshman Faith Aragon Sparks Transformation

The UTEP softball team's unprecedented success this season has been a combination of talent, teamwork, and a standout freshman pitcher, Faith Aragon, who has quickly become a key figure in the team's record-setting start. With a current record of 10-4, the Miners are gearing up for the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, showcasing their newfound strength on a national stage.

Freshman Phenom on the Mound

At just 5-foot-3, Aragon may not be the tallest player on the field, but her impact has been monumental. Hailing from Carlsbad, N.M., the former New Mexico softball player of the year joined UTEP with high expectations, which she has exceeded in her first collegiate season. With a 5-2 record and an impressive earned run average of 2.33, Aragon has been a pivotal factor in UTEP's turnaround from an 11-34 record last year to their current standing. Her excellence on the mound, particularly her signature rise ball, has led to 36 strikeouts in 39 innings, making her a fierce competitor in Conference USA.

A Family Affair

The decision to join UTEP was influenced by more than just athletics for Aragon; it was about family. Joining a team where her sister, Grace, already played and being close to home were significant factors in her commitment. This family reunion of sorts has not only made the transition to college smoother for Aragon but has also fostered a unique team dynamic that has contributed to the Miners' success. The familial bonds extend beyond the Aragon sisters, with cousin Johnna also part of the UTEP roster, creating a strong sense of unity and support within the team.

Setting New Standards

Under the guidance of pitching coach Brittney Matta, Aragon has fine-tuned her mental game and pitch variety, making her an even more formidable opponent. This improvement has not only benefited Aragon but has also raised the bar for the entire UTEP softball program. The team's achievements this season, including leading Conference USA in several statistical categories and having eight players nationally ranked, are indicative of a program on the rise. With Aragon at the forefront, UTEP's softball team is redefining its identity and setting new standards for success.

As the UTEP Miners continue their season, the impact of Faith Aragon cannot be overstated. Her arrival in El Paso has sparked a transformation within the softball program, turning them into contenders in Conference USA and beyond. With a blend of talent, determination, and a supportive family atmosphere, the future looks bright for Aragon and the UTEP softball team. Their historic start is not just a testament to their hard work but also a promise of what is yet to come.