Utah's Rising Star: The Pickleball Boom and Its Impact

Utah, known for its breathtaking landscapes and outdoor recreational activities, has earned yet another feather in its cap. It has climbed up the ranks to become the fourth most significant hub for pickleball in the United States. This intriguing statistic is based on the number of coaches available in the state, a key indicator of the sport's popularity.

Utah Cities Shine in National Rankings

Among Utah's cities, Orem stands out, securing the second position in the country as per TeachMe.To's annual pickleball report. However, the love for this sport extends beyond Orem, with other cities like Provo, Mapleton, Springville, and American Fork also ranked among the top 50 pickleball cities nationwide. These rankings underline Utah's status as a beloved destination for pickleball enthusiasts.

The Personal Impact of Pickleball

For Calvin Bishara, a 24-year-old Provo resident, pickleball is more than just a game. It has played a pivotal role in strengthening his bond with his sister, Swan Saunders. They started their journey with the sport as beginners, facing their share of challenges in tournaments. However, with relentless practice and determination, they honed their skills, ultimately bagging the third place in a national tournament held in Las Vegas.

Pickleball: A Game for All Ages

Bishara highlighted the accessibility and family-friendly nature of pickleball as key reasons for its popularity. It is a low-impact sport, accommodating players with varying physical abilities, making it an inclusive game. Bishara's engagement with the sport extends beyond the borders of the United States, having played games in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Utah's Growing Pickleball Community

The pickleball community in Utah has experienced substantial growth, particularly during and after the pandemic. It has become a healthy and social alternative to typical weekend activities for Bishara and many others in his age group. This burgeoning interest in pickleball is not just a testament to the sport's impact on Bishara's life, but also reflects the larger trend of Utah's love for this game.