Utah’s Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships

Mariyah Saldana, a prodigious talent from South Jordan, Utah, has achieved a significant milestone in her burgeoning basketball career. She has been selected for the U21 USA Team, preparing to compete in the World Deaf Basketball Championships in Argentina. This achievement exemplifies the sterling efforts of a young woman who started her basketball journey around the age of five or six and has since been committed to honing her skills and escalating her performance levels.

Mariyah’s Journey in Basketball

Mariyah’s basketball journey started in the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind, where she began to shape her skills and demonstrate her potential. Her passion for the sport was evident, and it continued to flourish as she moved to the collegiate level. At Gallaudet University, Mariyah proved herself as a formidable player, earning her spot on the U21 USA Team.

Family Pride and Inspiration

Taren Saldana, Mariyah’s mother, expressed immense pride in her daughter’s recruitment to the national team. The achievement is a testament to Mariyah’s relentless efforts and shines a light on her unwavering determination to succeed despite any obstacles. Out of the Saldana’s five children, three are deaf, including Mariyah. Her success serves as a powerful beacon of inspiration, particularly for her younger sisters, demonstrating that they can achieve their goals regardless of the challenges they may face.

Preparation for International Competition

As Mariyah prepares for the international competition, she radiates a sense of readiness and excitement. Her enthusiasm for the sport extends beyond individual achievement to the collaborative aspect of the game. To support her journey to Argentina and cover her expenses, Mariyah has initiated a GoFundMe campaign. This is yet another testament to her initiative and commitment to her basketball career.