Utah’s Ice Climbing Prodigy, Landers Gaydosh, Strikes Gold Twice at 2024 UIAA Championship

In a remarkable display of athleticism and determination, 14-year-old Landers Gaydosh from Riverton, Utah, has ascended to the pinnacle of the ice climbing world. The young prodigy triumphed at the 2024 UIAA Youth Ice Climbing Championship held in France, securing gold in both the 'speed' and 'lead' categories.

Unparalleled Performance

The 'speed' category is a test of pure agility and swiftness on a wall of ice, while the 'lead' category challenges climbers to scale as high as possible on a mixed ice and dry wall. Gaydosh's performance was nothing short of extraordinary. His timings were not just impressive for his age group, but they would have positioned him as a strong contender even among older competitors. In fact, his mother, April Gaydosh, reveals that his times could have won him the U-18 category and placed second in the U-20 category.

Rising Star in Ice Climbing

Landers Gaydosh is no stranger to the limelight. Over the past three years, he has been dominating the under-16 ice climbing circuit. He was crowned the under-16 North American and World champion in 2022 after competing in Switzerland. The following year, he continued to impress, bringing home two golds and a silver medal from Finland.

Looking Ahead

With this latest victory under his belt, Gaydosh is already setting his sights on new heights. He is preparing to compete in the under-18 category at the Youth Ice Climbing World Championship next year. His mother, speaking from their home in Utah, expressed immense excitement and pride in her son's success, which she has been following from afar. Her son's achievements, she says, are a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for ice climbing.