en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Portugal

Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for ‘The Mosquito’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for ‘The Mosquito’

In a thunderous display of collegiate basketball, the Utah Utes, led by the unstoppable Ines Vieira, codenamed “The Mosquito”, outclassed the Cal Golden Bears in a Pac-12 game, ending with a decisive scoreline of 93-56. This triumphant victory marked the end of a rather gloomy two-game losing streak for Utah, propelling them from ninth to a respectable sixth position in the league standings. The result brought Utah’s overall tally to 12-5 and a 2-3 record in the league.

Utah’s Resilience and Adaptability

Despite an uncharacteristic dearth of three-pointers, Utah’s squad demonstrated their adaptability and depth. The Mosquito, Ines Vieira, rose to the occasion with a career-high 19 points, supported by an all-around performance including five assists, five steals, and four rebounds. Her confidence, grounded in her rich experience with Portugal’s national teams, played a pivotal role in this win. Alissa Pili, a seasoned senior, contributed 18 points, reaching a significant milestone of over 1,000 points in her Utah career, even without hitting any three-pointers. This victory was a testament to Utah’s depth, with five players hitting double figures, including notable contributions from Kennady McQueen, Jenna Johnson, and Dasia Young.

A Crushing Blow for Cal Golden Bears

For the Cal Golden Bears, this game culminated in their largest defeat of the season, a stark contrast to their previous standing of 12-4. Their key players, Leilani McIntosh and Ioanna Krimili, couldn’t live up to their usual standards, scoring only 12 and 14 points respectively. Marta Suarez, another important figure in Cal’s lineup, managed a meager five points on 2-for-8 shooting. The Bears were outscored in all four quarters, a reflection of Utah’s aggressive play and motivation.

Coaches Acknowledge Utah’s Dominance

Both coaches, Lynne Roberts of Utah and Charmin Smith of Cal, acknowledged the Utes’ aggressive play and motivation. Roberts commended the team’s ability to adjust their game plan, highlighting the significant impact of newer players like Reese Ross and Maty Wilke. Smith, on the other hand, admitted to the Bears’ lackluster performance and the need for improvement. While the game may have ended, the echoes of this dominant victory amplifies Utah’s potential for the remainder of the season.

0
Portugal Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Portugal

See more
1 day ago
Manchester United Eyes Benfica's Joao Neves for Potential Transfer
Manchester United, the Premier League giant, is reportedly eyeing Joao Neves, Benfica’s young midfield sensation, as their next potential recruit. The 19-year-old Portuguese international has been making waves in Europe with his impressive performances and is a regular fixture in Benfica’s starting line-up. With his deep-lying midfield role, Neves exhibits robust tackling abilities, insightful game
Manchester United Eyes Benfica's Joao Neves for Potential Transfer
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 day ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 day ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 day ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
5 seconds
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
6 seconds
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
7 seconds
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
14 seconds
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
26 seconds
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
29 seconds
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
30 seconds
Macron's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: Gabriel Attal and Rachida Dati Take Center Stage
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
34 seconds
Brazen Theft in McDowell County: Public Assistance Sought
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
35 seconds
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app