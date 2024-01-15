Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for ‘The Mosquito’

In a thunderous display of collegiate basketball, the Utah Utes, led by the unstoppable Ines Vieira, codenamed “The Mosquito”, outclassed the Cal Golden Bears in a Pac-12 game, ending with a decisive scoreline of 93-56. This triumphant victory marked the end of a rather gloomy two-game losing streak for Utah, propelling them from ninth to a respectable sixth position in the league standings. The result brought Utah’s overall tally to 12-5 and a 2-3 record in the league.

Utah’s Resilience and Adaptability

Despite an uncharacteristic dearth of three-pointers, Utah’s squad demonstrated their adaptability and depth. The Mosquito, Ines Vieira, rose to the occasion with a career-high 19 points, supported by an all-around performance including five assists, five steals, and four rebounds. Her confidence, grounded in her rich experience with Portugal’s national teams, played a pivotal role in this win. Alissa Pili, a seasoned senior, contributed 18 points, reaching a significant milestone of over 1,000 points in her Utah career, even without hitting any three-pointers. This victory was a testament to Utah’s depth, with five players hitting double figures, including notable contributions from Kennady McQueen, Jenna Johnson, and Dasia Young.

A Crushing Blow for Cal Golden Bears

For the Cal Golden Bears, this game culminated in their largest defeat of the season, a stark contrast to their previous standing of 12-4. Their key players, Leilani McIntosh and Ioanna Krimili, couldn’t live up to their usual standards, scoring only 12 and 14 points respectively. Marta Suarez, another important figure in Cal’s lineup, managed a meager five points on 2-for-8 shooting. The Bears were outscored in all four quarters, a reflection of Utah’s aggressive play and motivation.

Coaches Acknowledge Utah’s Dominance

Both coaches, Lynne Roberts of Utah and Charmin Smith of Cal, acknowledged the Utes’ aggressive play and motivation. Roberts commended the team’s ability to adjust their game plan, highlighting the significant impact of newer players like Reese Ross and Maty Wilke. Smith, on the other hand, admitted to the Bears’ lackluster performance and the need for improvement. While the game may have ended, the echoes of this dominant victory amplifies Utah’s potential for the remainder of the season.