en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Utah State Men’s Basketball Team Achieves Nation-Leading 15-Game Winning Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
Utah State Men’s Basketball Team Achieves Nation-Leading 15-Game Winning Streak

The Utah State men’s basketball team, the Aggies, displayed their tenacity on the court, clinching a narrow 87-86 victory over UNLV. This win propelled their winning streak to an impressive 15 games, the longest active streak in the nation. The game was a testament to the team’s disciplined gameplay, effective strategies, and the consistent performances of key players.

Defining Moments of the Game

With 8.4 seconds left on the clock, Great Osobor sunk two free throws to secure the win for the Aggies. These free throws completed a crucial five-point play that capped off a thrilling match. Osobor’s performance was noteworthy, with the player notching up 24 points and 14 rebounds in the game. Ian Martinez matched Osobor’s scoring feat, contributing another 24 points to the Aggies’ final tally. The team’s ability to pull back from an 11-point deficit in the first half demonstrated their resilience and determination on the court.

The Aggies’ Winning Streak

The Aggies have been on a roll, their winning streak including victories over San Francisco, East Tennessee State, Air Force, Colorado State, and Wyoming. Their latest win over UNLV further solidifies their position as a strong contender in the NCAA. This remarkable 15-game winning streak reflects the hard work and dedication of the players and coaching staff, setting a benchmark for other collegiate teams.

Looking Ahead

With a record of 16-1 for the season and 4-0 in conference play, Utah State has firmly established its dominance in collegiate basketball. The team now looks ahead to its next challenge against New Mexico. This winning streak has not only boosted the Aggies’ confidence but also raised the anticipation for their upcoming games. Whether they will extend their winning streak further remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Utah State men’s basketball team has made a standout moment in the university’s sports history.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
31 seconds ago
Rennes Scores Victory Over Nice: Implications for French Ligue 1
In the pulsating world of French Ligue 1, a significant upset unfolded as Nice was handed a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Rennes on their home turf. The game, critical for both teams’ standing in the league, witnessed Rennes consolidating a strong lead with two decisive goals, while Nice struggled to find their footing, failing to
Rennes Scores Victory Over Nice: Implications for French Ligue 1
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
10 mins ago
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
11 mins ago
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
NHL Fans Vote Avalanche's Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend
1 min ago
NHL Fans Vote Avalanche's Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
7 mins ago
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
9 mins ago
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
Latest Headlines
World News
Rennes Scores Victory Over Nice: Implications for French Ligue 1
31 seconds
Rennes Scores Victory Over Nice: Implications for French Ligue 1
U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability Projects: Improving Infrastructure and Exploring New Perspectives
1 min
U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability Projects: Improving Infrastructure and Exploring New Perspectives
NHL Fans Vote Avalanche's Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend
1 min
NHL Fans Vote Avalanche's Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
4 mins
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
4 mins
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
4 mins
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
5 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
6 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
7 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app