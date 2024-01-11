Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities

As another storm looms on the Utah horizon, the state prepares for a weekend chock-full of indoor activities designed to cater to a diverse range of interests and ages. From the lure of art and the call for conservation to the thrill of sports and entertainment, local events spanning across Utah promise a vibrant and engaging weekend despite the inclement weather.

Cache County: Community Art Day

In Cache County, Utah State University is set to host a Community Art Day. This event not only offers attendees the opportunity to get hands-on and create art but also serves as an avenue to admire the work of local artists.

Iron County: State Wide Farmer’s Market

Iron County is showcasing local produce and goods at the State Wide Farmer’s Market. The event is a testament to the region’s agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.

Salt Lake County: A Mosaic of Events

Salt Lake County is teeming with a host of events. The Utah International Auto Expo displays a wide range of vehicles, while the Cathedral of the Madeleine hosts a unique organ concert. Kids can partake in the Junior Jazz Fun shot competition or challenge themselves at the Sandy Ninja Warrior obstacle course. The 18th Annual Grizz Cup Hockey Tournament promises high-octane action, and an educational day at Hogle Zoo focusing on eagle conservation is bound to enrich young minds.

San Juan County: Bluff International Balloon Festival

The Bluff International Balloon Festival in San Juan County offers a mesmerizing display of hot air balloons, coupled with various community activities, making it a must-visit event for families and balloon enthusiasts.

Utah County: Back to the Future Marathon

Movie fans in Utah County are in for a treat with a Back to the Future Marathon at Maven Cinemas. A delightful opportunity to revisit the classic trilogy on the big screen.

Weber County: Northern Utah RV Show

Last but not least, Weber County is hosting the Northern Utah RV Show, a haven for travel enthusiasts looking to explore the latest in recreational vehicles.

Utah is proving that stormy weather is no deterrent to a lively and eventful weekend. With a broad spectrum of activities and events, there’s something for everyone, ensuring that the spirit of Utah remains undampened.