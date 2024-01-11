en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
Utah Braces for Storm with Array of Indoor Activities

As another storm looms on the Utah horizon, the state prepares for a weekend chock-full of indoor activities designed to cater to a diverse range of interests and ages. From the lure of art and the call for conservation to the thrill of sports and entertainment, local events spanning across Utah promise a vibrant and engaging weekend despite the inclement weather.

Cache County: Community Art Day

In Cache County, Utah State University is set to host a Community Art Day. This event not only offers attendees the opportunity to get hands-on and create art but also serves as an avenue to admire the work of local artists.

Iron County: State Wide Farmer’s Market

Iron County is showcasing local produce and goods at the State Wide Farmer’s Market. The event is a testament to the region’s agricultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.

Salt Lake County: A Mosaic of Events

Salt Lake County is teeming with a host of events. The Utah International Auto Expo displays a wide range of vehicles, while the Cathedral of the Madeleine hosts a unique organ concert. Kids can partake in the Junior Jazz Fun shot competition or challenge themselves at the Sandy Ninja Warrior obstacle course. The 18th Annual Grizz Cup Hockey Tournament promises high-octane action, and an educational day at Hogle Zoo focusing on eagle conservation is bound to enrich young minds.

San Juan County: Bluff International Balloon Festival

The Bluff International Balloon Festival in San Juan County offers a mesmerizing display of hot air balloons, coupled with various community activities, making it a must-visit event for families and balloon enthusiasts.

Utah County: Back to the Future Marathon

Movie fans in Utah County are in for a treat with a Back to the Future Marathon at Maven Cinemas. A delightful opportunity to revisit the classic trilogy on the big screen.

Weber County: Northern Utah RV Show

Last but not least, Weber County is hosting the Northern Utah RV Show, a haven for travel enthusiasts looking to explore the latest in recreational vehicles.

Utah is proving that stormy weather is no deterrent to a lively and eventful weekend. With a broad spectrum of activities and events, there’s something for everyone, ensuring that the spirit of Utah remains undampened.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
25 seconds ago
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
In an important show of commitment and responsibility, African football chief Patrice Motsepe has expressed confidence in the measures taken to ensure safety at the upcoming 2023 Cup of Nations. This declaration comes in the wake of several tragic incidents that overshadowed the last tournament held in Cameroon in 2022. Steps Towards Safer Tournaments The
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
11 mins ago
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
11 mins ago
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
8 mins ago
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
9 mins ago
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
10 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
25 seconds
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
8 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
9 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
10 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
11 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
11 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
11 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
11 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
11 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app