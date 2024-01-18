UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to Face UT Arlington Mavericks in an Anticipated NCAA Women's Basketball Game

The upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball matchup between the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the UT Arlington Mavericks is set to light up the court on January 18, 2024. The game will take place at the UTRGV Fieldhouse at 7:30 PM ET, with viewers tuning in on ESPN+ to watch the action unfold. The Vaqueros, despite their 2-13 record and recent loss to Utah Valley, are not to be underestimated. Their roster boasts talented players like Arianna Sturdivant and Charlotte O'Keefe, who have consistently delivered strong performances.

Strengths and Weaknesses

While the Vaqueros average 59.9 points per game, the Mavericks, with an 8-8 record, have a robust defense that typically allows 73.6 points. This could pose a challenge for the Vaqueros who will need to step up their game to breach the Mavericks' defense. On the flip side, the Mavericks, who recently secured a win against Seattle U, score an average of 68.8 points per game. However, this is slightly below the 72.1 points that the Vaqueros usually allow, suggesting a potential advantage for the Mavericks.

Key Players to Watch

For the Vaqueros, the team's strength lies in players like Kade Hackerott, O'Keefe, Iyana Dorsey, Sturdivant, and Mele Kailahi. Their skill and determination could be the driving force behind a potential upset. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are led by the likes of Avery Brittingham, Gia Adams, Taliyah Clark, Adela Valkova, and Nya Threatt. Their combined experience and tactical play will be key to maintaining the Mavericks' momentum.

Betting Trends

The game also presents an intriguing opportunity for sports betting fans. UT Rio Grande Valley's record this season is 3-7-0 against the spread (ATS), and UT Arlington is not far behind with a 3-6-0 record ATS. Betting platforms such as FanDuel and BetMGM offer a variety of options for those looking to place a wager on this matchup.