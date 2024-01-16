USWNT's Mallory Swanson Recovers from Injury Ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

United States Women's National Soccer Team's (USWNT) star forward, Mallory Swanson, recently underwent a successful surgery after a patella tendon tear in her left knee. The unfortunate incident occurred during a game against Ireland. Despite suffering a head, neck, and upper back collision with Ireland's goalkeeper, Courtney Brosnan, Swanson continued to play.

Advertisment

Series of Setbacks

Prior to the knee injury, the USWNT forward had suffered a hit to the face during training that resulted in a black eye and severe facial bruising. However, these adversities did not deter her spirit. Swanson expressed gratitude towards her support team and reaffirmed her faith, stating that 'God is always good.'

Crucial Time for USWNT

Advertisment

These events come at a crucial juncture for the USWNT, who are in the process of playing their final friendlies before the 23-player roster selection for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to commence in July in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand.

Impressive Track Record

Mallory Swanson's recent performance has been nothing short of remarkable. She made history as the first player to score in all three matches of the SheBelieves Cup tournament earlier in the year. This feat earned her the MVP title as the U.S. secured the trophy with three consecutive wins.

In other news, Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks underwent successful surgery following a fractured jaw. He is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Fellow Blackhawks player, Andreas Athanasiou also underwent surgery for a groin injury, with his return timeline still unclear. The Blackhawks are scheduled to return to action against the San Jose Sharks.