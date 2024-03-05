USWNT to Clash with South Korea in Colorado and Minnesota Ahead of Paris 2024, Marking Emma Hayes' Debut

The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) is scheduled to play against the Republic of Korea in two pre-Olympic friendlies, one in Commerce City, Colorado, and the other in St. Paul, Minnesota, as announced by U.S. Soccer. These matches not only serve as crucial preparation ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics but also mark the onset of the Emma Hayes era, with the new head coach leading the team for the first time.

Historic Matches at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

The first game, set for June 1 at 3 p.m. MT, will take place at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, a venue boasting an undefeated record for the USWNT. Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids chief business officer, expressed excitement about hosting the USWNT, highlighting the significance of such games for Colorado and its residents. Notably, the USWNT has a stellar performance record at this venue, including a recent victory against Colombia in June 2022 where Sophia Smith, a Colorado native, scored twice. The presence of Coloradans like captain Lindsey Horan and Mallory Swanson further amplifies the local enthusiasm for the upcoming matches.

Emma Hayes at the Helm

The games in early June will not only be critical in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics but also signify the commencement of Emma Hayes' tenure as head coach of the USWNT, taking over the reins to steer the team towards Olympic glory. Interim head coach Twila Kilgore, who will transition to the role of assistant coach, underscored the importance of these matches for Olympic team selection. The encounter with South Korea promises to be a formidable test, one that the team is eagerly anticipating.

Looking Forward: The Road to Paris 2024

With the Olympic team selection on the horizon, these matches against South Korea carry significant weight. The previous encounters between the two teams in October 2021 showcased the competitive spirit and prowess of the USWNT, and fans are eager to witness how the team, under Hayes' guidance, will perform. Additionally, U.S. Soccer's announcement of two more matches in July before the team's departure for the Olympics adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the USWNT's preparations for Paris 2024.

As the USWNT embarks on this new chapter under Emma Hayes, the upcoming matches against South Korea are not just preparatory games but also a testament to the team's enduring spirit and determination. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, these encounters offer a glimpse into the future of the USWNT and the potential for continued dominance on the international stage. As fans and players alike look forward to the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead, the legacy and future of the USWNT under Emma Hayes' leadership are poised for greatness.