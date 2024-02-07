USWNT Announces Roster for Gold Cup: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent

Interim head coach of the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT), Twila Kilgore, has revealed the line-up for the upcoming Gold Cup in California. The roster, composed of 23 players, includes team captain, Lindsey Horan, midfielder Rose Lavelle, Defender of the Year, Naomi Girma, and forwards Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith.

Return of Veterans and Exclusion of Striker

The roster also marks the return of veterans Alyssa Naeher and Crystal Dunn, who are expected to bring their extensive experience to the pitch. However, the list is notably missing striker Alex Morgan. This exclusion follows her absence from the training camp in December, sparking speculation about her future with the USWNT.

Emerging Talents in the Spotlight

While there is some apprehension about Morgan's exclusion, the USWNT has welcomed the inclusion of fresh talents. Players Mia Fishel, Jaedyn Shaw, Olivia Moultrie, Jenna Nighswonger, and Korbin Albert, who all made their first international appearances last year, are expected to make significant contributions to the team. Coach Kilgore has emphasized the crucial role of the upcoming tournament in providing these young players with valuable match experience and in developing the team's style and standards.

Anticipation of Mallory Swanson's Return

In a promising development, Mallory Swanson, who had been sidelined due to an injury during the World Cup, will be practicing with the team ahead of the Gold Cup. This move signals her potential return to the team, fostering optimism among fans and team members alike.

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, the USWNT is keen to kickstart 2024 on a high note. Despite being in a transitional phase awaiting the appointment of new head coach Emma Hayes, the team is aiming to clinch the Gold Cup, setting the stage for a promising year of women's soccer.