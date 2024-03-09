UST's Angge Poyos Shines with Career-High 26 Points, Stresses Team Effort in UAAP Season 86

At the heart of the UAAP Season 86's intriguing storyline stands UST Golden Tigresses' Angeline 'Angge' Poyos, whose remarkable performance against the Ateneo Blue Eagles has become the talk of the town. The outside hitter notched an impressive 26 points, marking a new personal best in the league. Yet, in a display of humility and team spirit, Poyos downplays her individual achievement, attributing the victory to the collective effort of her squad.

Advertisment

Poyos's Perspective on Teamwork and Performance

Following the match at the Mall of Asia Arena, Poyos shared her thoughts with reporters, emphasizing the importance of teamwork over personal accolades. "Masaya ako na nanalo kami and lahat talaga nagtrabaho," she expressed, highlighting the well-distributed plays that led to their win. Despite her outstanding statistics, Poyos insists on focusing on enjoying the game and contributing to the team's overall success, a mindset she credits to her coaches' guidance.

Improvement and Focus for Future Games

Advertisment

Despite her recent success, Poyos remains grounded, acknowledging areas for personal improvement, especially in passing. She is determined to address these in training, with the support of her coaches. With UST's unbeaten streak, Poyos also cautions against complacency, stressing the need for consistent focus and effort as the tournament progresses.

UST's Historic Start to the Season

UST's victory over Ateneo marks their best start in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament in over a decade, igniting excitement among fans and followers of the sport. The Golden Tigresses aim to extend their winning streak, facing the University of the Philippines next. As the team continues to make headlines, Poyos's standout performance and humble outlook serve as a beacon of inspiration, reinforcing the significance of teamwork and dedication in achieving shared goals.