USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has rolled out the red carpet as host for the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament 2023-24. This significant event, which kicked off on January 3 and will wrap up on January 11, 2024, has seen participation from over 30 universities across the East zone.

International Arbiters at the Helm

Five arbiters, including internationally recognized Biswajit Bharadwaj and Monimala Sinha, are steering the competition, ensuring fair play and adherence to the rules of the game. Their expertise and credibility add a layer of integrity to the competition.

Flag Hoisting Marks the Start of the Tournament

In a ceremony imbued with a sense of pride and anticipation, the AIU and USTM flags were hoisted by distinguished personalities such as Dr. Balendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice Chancellor of USTM, and Dr. RK Sharma, Advisor to USTM. This marked the official commencement of the tournament.

Women’s and Men’s Matches

The tournament schedule is neatly divided with the women’s matches taking place from January 3 to January 6, and the men’s matches following suit from January 8 to January 11, 2024. The arrangement ensures that each gender’s competition receives undivided attention and focus.

Noteworthy universities such as Jadavpur University, Manipur University, and Banaras Hindu University are among the numerous participants in this prestigious chess event. Dr. Das, during his welcome speech, underscored the importance of sports in fostering unity, peace, and harmony, subtly hinting at the broader implications of this event beyond the chessboard.