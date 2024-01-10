en English
Philippines

UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors’ Undefeated Streak

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors’ Undefeated Streak

In an electrifying encounter at the Adamson Gym in Ermita, Manila, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Junior Golden Spikers shattered the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors’ undefeated record in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ volleyball tournament. The Spikers emerged victorious in straight sets, with a scoreboard reading 29-27, 25-23, 25-16, breaking the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak.

Rise of the Underdogs

This victory propels UST’s record to 5-4, aligning them with Adamson University in the tournament rankings. Assistant coach of UST, Rommel Abella, lauded the team’s performance and resilience under pressure, especially during the nail-biting first two sets. Abella sees this win as a potential turning point, marking the transition from the first round to the second of the tournament.

Unpredictability of the Game

The tournament is witnessing a shift in dynamics. Reigning champions Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-Diliman) regained momentum, securing a solo third place with a 6-3 record. They achieved this by defeating the University of the Philippines Integrated School in straight sets.

Shuffling of the Top Spots

Meanwhile, the National University Nazareth School seized the opportunity to tie with UE for the top spot with an 8-1 record. This came after their dominant victory over De La Salle Santiago Zobel School. The Junior Spikers from La Salle, following their loss, slipped to a 3-6 record.

As the UAAP Season 86 boys’ volleyball tournament progresses, it is clear that no team can rest on its laurels. Every match promises nail-biting action, unexpected upsets, and the chance to witness the rise of new champions.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

