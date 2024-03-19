UST Growling Tigers Boost Backcourt with Andrei Honrada, Lorenzo Competente for UAAP Season 87

Amid preparations for the upcoming UAAP Season 87, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers have made strategic moves to enhance their roster by securing the commitments of guards Andrei Honrada and Lorenzo Competente. This development comes as UST aims to improve its performance following a challenging Season 86, where the team secured only two wins out of 14 games. Head coach Pido Jarencio has expressed high expectations from the new recruits in raising the team's competitive edge.

Strategic Acquisitions

Andrei Honrada, an 18-year-old guard currently showcasing his skills in the 2024 NBTC National Finals with Homegrown Australia, stands at 5-foot-9 and brings a dynamic presence to the court. Eligible to play starting Season 87, Honrada is anticipated to be a significant asset for the Growling Tigers with his versatility and playmaking abilities. On the other hand, Lorenzo Competente, a 6-foot-2 guard who previously played for the FEU Tamaraws, will enhance the team's shooting capabilities. Despite a modest rookie season at FEU, Competente's experience as a former Gilas Pilipinas youth player is expected to contribute greatly to UST's backcourt depth. However, he will need to serve a one-year residency before officially joining the team on the court for Season 88.

Raising the Bar for Competitiveness

The addition of Honrada and Competente is part of UST's broader strategy to fortify its guard rotation, which also includes notable players such as former Ateneo Blue Eagle Forthsky Padrigao and former UE Red Warrior Kyle Paranada. Coach Jarencio is optimistic that the intensified competition within the team will not only enhance individual player development but also contribute to a more cohesive and competitive squad. "Ang maganda rito, tataas lalo yung competition ng mga bata. Talagang mula sa practice pa lang, kailangan na nilang magpakita," Jarencio remarked, highlighting the importance of performance and dedication from the onset of training.

Looking Ahead: Implications for UST's Future

The acquisition of Honrada and Competente signals a promising future for the UST Growling Tigers. With a blend of young talent and seasoned players, the team is set on a path of resurgence in the UAAP men's basketball tournament. This strategic roster enhancement not only aims to rectify the shortcomings of the previous season but also sets a foundation for long-term success. As UST continues its preparations for Season 87, the basketball community watches with keen interest to see how these new additions will transform the Growling Tigers' performance on the court.