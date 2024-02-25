UST Golden Tigresses Triumph Over DLSU Lady Spikers in UAAP Volleyball Showdown

In the electrifying ambiance of the Mall of Asia Arena, a heart-stopping narrative unfolded on February 25, as the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses clinched a victory against the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in a nail-biting five-set match. This victory not only propelled UST to the top of the leaderboard as the sole unbeaten team in the season but also marked a significant moment in their rivalry with La Salle, captivating over 12,200 spectators with a display of sheer determination and skill.

The Turning Point

The match kicked off with UST setting a fast pace, securing the first two sets with scores of 25-18 and 25-23. However, the tide seemed to turn as La Salle, led by the formidable second-year MVP Angel Canino, made a fierce comeback, dominating the third and fourth sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-16. The final set, a decisive moment filled with tension and anticipation, saw UST regaining their composure. Crucial contributions from rookie Angge Poyos and third-year standout Jonna Perdido propelled the Golden Tigresses to a 15-12 victory in the fifth set, showcasing the resilience and recovery praised by their head coach, Emilio 'Kungfu' Reyes.

Rising Stars Shine

Despite the absence of star player Eya Laure, UST's neophyte core stepped up in a big way. Jonna Perdido, who led the team with 24 points, alongside Angeline Poyos with 22 points, played pivotal roles in UST's success. Their performances not only underscored the depth of talent within the team but also highlighted the strategic prowess of Coach Reyes in nurturing and leveraging his players' strengths under high-pressure situations.

A Historic Rivalry

The UST vs. La Salle matchup is one steeped in history, with both teams having a storied past of intense competition. Prior to this match, La Salle had historically held the upper hand in head-to-head matchups since joining the UAAP in 1986. However, this game served as a testament to UST's unwavering spirit and their ability to compete at the highest level, challenging the narrative and setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

In a season that has already seen its fair share of dramatic twists and turns, the UST Golden Tigresses' victory over the DLSU Lady Spikers is more than just a win; it's a statement. As the UAAP women's volleyball season progresses, all eyes will be on these teams, eagerly anticipating their next move in this high-stakes game of skill, strategy, and resilience.