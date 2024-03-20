UST Golden Tigresses Triumph Over Ateneo in Thrilling Five-Set UAAP Season 86 Match

The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses edged out the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a nail-biting five-set match, continuing their unbeaten streak in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament. The Tigresses showcased resilience and skill, with Angeline Poyos and Jonna Perdido delivering standout performances, while Reg Jurado's contributions were pivotal in their victory. Despite a commendable effort from Ateneo's Lyanne de Guzman, UST's formidable blocking game ultimately clinched their eighth win, solidifying their lead in the standings.

Early Dominance and Ateneo's Fightback

The match commenced with UST demonstrating their prowess, taking the first set convincingly. However, the subsequent sets highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, with Ateneo responding vigorously. The Blue Eagles' Lyanne de Guzman, Zel Tsunashima, and Sobe Buena each crossed the 20-point mark, showcasing their offensive skills. Despite this, UST's Angge Poyos matched the intensity, scoring 22 points, supported by solid performances from her teammates, including Reg Jurado's critical plays and Bernadett Pepito's defensive mastery.

Turning Points and Clutch Performances

The match's intensity peaked in the later sets, with both teams exchanging leads and showcasing their determination. UST's ability to overturn a deficit in the second set and their defensive blocks against Ateneo's attacks were turning points. Jonna Perdido's clutch plays in the final moments of the match, including two decisive attack points, epitomized the Tigresses' fighting spirit. Coach Kungfu Reyes praised the experience gained from such pressure-filled matches, emphasizing its value beyond regular practice sessions.

Implications and UST's Unbeaten Run

UST's victory not only extends their perfect record to 8-0 but also sends a strong message to their competitors about their championship aspirations. Despite Ateneo's valiant effort, their 2-6 record reflects the challenges they face in bouncing back. The match underscores the high level of competition in UAAP Season 86, with teams constantly pushing each other to excel. As the tournament progresses, UST's unbeaten run will be closely watched, with anticipation building around whether they can maintain their momentum and secure the championship.