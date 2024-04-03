UST Eyes Historic UAAP Season 86 Double Tennis Triumph, Defeats NU and Ateneo

University of Santo Tomas (UST) is on the verge of a historic double championship in the UAAP Season 86 tennis tournaments, having secured initial victories against formidable opponents in both the men's and women's divisions. The UST Female Tennisters moved one step closer to breaking a six-year title drought by outplaying the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, while the UST Male Tennisters are on track for a consecutive title after triumphing over the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles.

Path to Victory

In the women's division, UST's Minette Bentillo and Justine Maneja clinched a crucial win in the second doubles match against NU's Angela Cabaral and Rovie Baulete, marking a significant first win against the defending champions in the Finals. On the men's side, Symon Jaculan and Steven Sonsona secured a victory in a tightly contested second men's doubles match, setting the stage for what could be a memorable double championship for UST.

Key Performances

UST's victories were highlighted by standout performances, including a strong start by female tennis team rookie Kaye Emana and a strategic win by Alexei Santos in the second singles match. For the men, Steven Sonsona's performance was pivotal, alongside Seb Santos, who overcame a challenge from Ateneo's Austin Delos Santos to level the series.

Looking Ahead

As the second ties of the championship round loom, UST's teams are focused on maintaining their momentum. Both squads are well aware of the importance of continuing their training and staying focused on the goal at hand. With historic double championships within reach, the UST Tennisters are poised to etch their names in UAAP history, should they succeed this coming Saturday.