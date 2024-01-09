en English
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto’s Rising Star

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Stepping onto the pitch with a maturity well beyond his years, Ussumane Djalo, the 19-year-old midfield prodigy from Porto, has swiftly emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in European football. His masterful performances in the UEFA Youth League have not gone unnoticed, sparking interest from Premier League powerhouses including Manchester United, Brighton, Everton, and Southampton.

Scouts on High Alert

Djalo’s technical prowess and tactical acumen have caught the attention of Premier League scouts. His ability to read the game, coupled with his agility and precision, has put him firmly on the radar of these English clubs. Despite being a youth player, Djalo’s performances have been so impressive that he has been monitored closely by the respective clubs’ talent spotters.

A £8 Million Release Clause

As per reports, Porto has embedded an £8 million release clause into Djalo’s contract. This figure, while significant, is not considered a deterrent by the interested clubs, given the player’s potential. However, there is growing speculation that a well-placed bid in the forthcoming January transfer window might secure Djalo’s services for a lower price.

Porto’s Stance

While Porto might not be actively seeking to part ways with Djalo, they are not averse to the idea of reaping a substantial profit from their homegrown talent. This openness to negotiation, coupled with Premier League clubs’ interest, might see Djalo making a high-profile move sooner than expected.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

