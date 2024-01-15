en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:41 am EST
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton

In the heart of the Premier League’s stirring dynamics, Brandan Craig, a 19-year-old soccer player from the United States, is currently on trial with Everton Football Club. The young talent, who has donned the captain’s armband for the US Men’s National Under-20 team (USMNT U20), is no stranger to the intensity of the sport, having already made a senior appearance for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer (MLS).

From Philadelphia Union to Everton’s Radar

Brandan’s journey in football has been intriguing. His humble personality and impressive skills have earned him recognition and opportunity. A testament to this is his trial at Liverpool when he was just 15. The academy coaches were captivated by his potential, and his name began to echo in the football fraternity. Despite being a homegrown player of Philadelphia Union and having played for Union 2 in the MLS, playing time has been a challenge for this young star.

The Austin FC Chapter and Potential Move to Everton

While on loan at Austin FC last season, Craig found himself side-lined, failing to make any appearances. This experience, however, did not dampen his spirit or his ambition. Today, he is on trial at Everton, a journey that could potentially culminate in a permanent move. This news was first reported by Jose Roberto Nunez, a beat reporter for Philadelphia Union.

Liverpool’s Perspective

From Liverpool’s viewpoint, Craig’s potential move to a rival team may not be seen as a significant loss. The club boasts a well-stocked roster of young talents, including the emerging Jarell Quansah. This suggests they have sufficient cover in Craig’s position, and their focus remains undeterred.

As the football world watches, Brandan Craig’s story continues to unfold. His journey is a testament to the unpredictable yet exciting nature of the sport, where every trial, every opportunity, could be a step towards a promising future.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
As the 2024 Australian Open unfolds, the tennis world sets its gaze on a riveting first-round match between the 2020 US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, and the promising talent, Felix Auger Aliassime. Scheduled to commence at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on the Margaret Court Arena, this encounter promises to be a testament to
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
3 mins ago
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
3 mins ago
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
1 min ago
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
2 mins ago
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
2 mins ago
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
Latest Headlines
World News
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
19 seconds
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
27 seconds
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
51 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
1 min
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
1 min
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
1 min
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
1 min
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 min
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
1 min
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 min
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
30 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app