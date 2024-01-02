en English
Usman Khawaja’s Struggle for Motivation amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Australian cricket opener Usman Khawaja is grappling with a deep-seated lack of motivation to play cricket, amidst the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The bloodshed in Gaza, characterized by significant loss of life, has deeply impacted Khawaja, prompting a unique display of protest – a request to wear a peace logo during the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne. However, this was met with refusal from the International Cricket Council (ICC), triggering widespread criticism of the international governing body.

The Struggle Begins

The cricket star’s struggle for motivation started during the Sheffield Shield matches, preceding the Test series. The conflict’s profound effect on him, particularly the heart-wrenching images of children in the war-torn region, has been widely publicized. Despite his struggles, Khawaja continues his participation in the ongoing Test series, vowing to better his performance at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

A Controversial Stance

Khawaja’s stance in favor of Palestine during their ongoing conflict with Israel in the Gaza Strip has drawn attention. He has spoken openly about his emotional turmoil and the need for psychological counseling. His attempts at solidarity with Gaza, including wearing a black armband without the ICC’s permission, have been met with reprimands and denials, further fueling the controversy.

Support and Opposition

Against the ICC’s opposition, Khawaja has found significant support. Both Cricket Australia and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have lauded his courage, emphasizing the importance of standing up for human values amidst a global crisis. Khawaja, originally from Pakistan, remains vocal in his support for the people of Gaza. His efforts to promote peace and human rights were prominently displayed during the Boxing Day test against Pakistan in Perth.

Australia Conflict & Defence Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

