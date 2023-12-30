en English
en English
Australia

Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:35 am EST
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has expressed dissatisfaction with the International Cricket Council (ICC). His disappointment stems from what he views as the ICC’s inconsistent enforcement of its rules regarding players’ expressions of solidarity. Born in Pakistan and now playing for the Australian national team and Queensland state, Khawaja was recently subjected to restrictions by the ICC when he attempted to show support for Palestinians affected by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

ICC’s Restrictions on Khawaja’s Solidarity Gesture

Khawaja’s efforts to show support for the Palestinians included wearing a black armband and planning to display an image of a dove with an olive branch on his bat. The ICC, however, barred these actions, citing their Code of Conduct that prohibits political, religious, or racial messages without prior approval. This move has sparked criticism from Khawaja and various other figures within the cricketing world. The Australian captain, Pat Cummins, even expressed support for Khawaja, stating that his messages weren’t offensive.

Alleged Double Standards of the ICC

Khawaja pointed out an inconsistency in the ICC’s enforcement of its rules. He highlighted that West Indies cricket players were allowed to wear Black Lives Matter logos during a series against England in 2020. This, according to him, indicates a double standard in the ICC’s application of its Code of Conduct. Legendary former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding also criticized the ICC for charging Khawaja for his solidarity gesture. Holding called out the ICC for its perceived hypocrisy, questioning their allowance of other symbolic gestures such as taking a knee for Black Lives Matter and covering stumps with LGBTQ colors.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The situation in Gaza has been dire, with ongoing attacks by Israeli forces resulting in a significant portion of the population facing extreme hunger. Khawaja, being of Muslim faith, sought to bring attention to this humanitarian crisis through his gestures. Despite the ICC’s restrictions, Khawaja’s actions have sparked conversations about the crisis, demonstrating the power of sports figures in raising awareness about global issues.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

