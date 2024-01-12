en English
Mexico

USL Championship’s Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers

USL Championship’s rising star, Fidel Barajas, has inked a deal marking one of the most expensive outgoing transfers in the league’s history. The 17-year-old midfielder, who recently showcased his talent representing Mexico at the U17 World Cup, will be joining an unnamed club, catapulting his career to new heights.

From Charleston Battery to the Big League

During his tenure with the Charleston Battery, Barajas significantly honed his skills, attributing his growth to the unyielding support from coaches, teammates, and staff. Among those who played an instrumental role in his development was Coach Ben Pirmann. The young prodigy, who mirrors his playing style after the Argentine star, Ángel di Maria, is celebrated for his powerful left foot, his adeptness in shooting from outside the box, and his prowess in one-on-one situations.

Defying Speed with Skill

Despite not being known for explosive speed, Barajas compensates with his astute and robust play. His coach, Pirmann, emphasized Barajas’ versatile striking capability, which includes scoring with both feet, crossing, passing skills, and his imposing threat on free kicks. The deal, in addition to its financial significance, also positions Barajas among the top ten most expensive outgoing transfers from the USL Championship.

Following Luna’s Footsteps

Another notable mention in the league’s transfer history is Diego Luna, who was acquired by Real Salt Lake from El Paso Locomotive for $250,000 in the summer of 2022. Luna’s market value has since skyrocketed to a staggering $4.5m. The path laid by Luna presents a promising trajectory for Barajas, who evidently has the potential to replicate, if not surpass, Luna’s success.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Mexico

