USJR, EVSU Triumph in Red Bull 3x3 Cebu Leg, Eye National Finals Glory

Recent events in Cebu City have put University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) and Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU) Ormoc in the spotlight as they emerged victorious in their respective divisions at the Red Bull Half Court Cebu Qualifiers. The competition, which saw participation from over sixty teams, was a testament to the burgeoning talent and competitive spirit within the region's basketball community.

USJR's win in the men's division was described by team representatives as unexpected, highlighting their journey as one fueled by hard work, perseverance, and a never-give-up attitude.

This triumph not only showcases their prowess on the court but also serves as an inspiration to other basketball enthusiasts in Cebu. On the other hand, EVSU Ormoc's consecutive win in the women's division underscores the importance of teamwork and unity, proving that together, challenges on the basketball court can be surmounted with ease.

Path to the National Finals

The victorious teams, including Daily Grind Family (DGFAM), are now gearing up for the National Finals set to take place in April. They will be competing against the winners of the Davao and Manila qualifiers, along with several wildcard teams, aiming to clinch the national title. Tournament Director Eric Altamirano expressed his pride in giving Cebuano teams the chance to showcase their skills on a larger stage, emphasizing the event's role in promoting 3x3 basketball within the region.

The announcement of the complete list of teams competing in the National Finals will follow the conclusion of the Davao and Manila legs. As the date approaches, anticipation builds among teams and fans alike, all eager to see who will emerge as champions.

The winners of the national finals will not only hold the honor of being the best in the country but will also have the opportunity to represent the Philippines in international competitions, adding further incentive for all involved.