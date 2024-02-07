Usher Set to Redefine the Super Bowl Halftime Show

At the threshold of the Super Bowl LVIII, R&B sensation and eight-time Grammy Award winner, Usher, is gearing up to redefine the halftime show with a performance that extends beyond the customary 13-minute slot. This 15-minute spectacle, a testament to his strategic planning, will mark Usher's 101st performance following an impressive 100-show residency in Las Vegas that commenced in 2021 amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Usher: A Celebratory Performance

Known as the King of R&B, Usher, 45, views this performance as a grand celebration of his illustrious 30-year career in music. Leveraging the experience gained during his Vegas shows, he aims to craft an immersive experience for his audience, one that pays tribute to iconic artists like Prince, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, and last year's halftime performer, Rihanna.

Super Bowl LVIII: A Platform for New Releases

Super Bowl LVIII will not only showcase Usher's musical prowess, but it will also serve as a platform for releasing his new album, 'Coming Home'. The album launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of his classic 'Confessions', and the subsequent tour across the United States will further accentuate this dual celebration.

Anticipation and Collaboration

The anticipation surrounding Usher's performance is heightened by the speculation of surprise guests. With a contact list teeming with potential collaborators, the R&B genre could be well represented on the Super Bowl stage. Names like Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Brandy, Monica, and possibly Justin Bieber, have been floated. Usher's performance aims to honor Black artists who have paved the way for successful music careers and to express his gratitude for everyone who has been a part of his journey.

While the halftime show performance is unpaid, the exposure and potential surge in album and tour sales make it a lucrative endeavor for artists. The symbiotic relationship between the artists and the NFL continues to prosper, with the budget for the halftime show escalating over the years. The Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, will be broadcasted on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at 6:30 p.m. ET.