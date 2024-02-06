Usher Revealed as Super Bowl Halftime Headliner: An Exciting Year Ahead

Eight-time Grammy winner, Usher, is gearing up to captivate millions worldwide as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The official announcement, which had been kept under wraps until September 24th, was a well-guarded secret Usher himself was privy to since August 11th. To ensure the confidentiality of this high-profile engagement, 'Utah' was used as a codeword in all related communications.

Unveiling the 'Utah' Secret

The excitement bubbling within Usher likened to that of a parent bestowing a Christmas surprise upon his children. Incidentally, his children were the ones who had earlier suggested he should perform at the Super Bowl. He encouraged them to pray for the opportunity, all the while knowing it was already a reality. The public revelation served as an unexpected surprise for his children, who were kept in the dark about his selection until the grand announcement.

Usher's Second Super Bowl Soirée

This won't be Usher's first rendezvous with the Super Bowl stage. He previously charmed the audience in 2011, sharing the spotlight with Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas for an electrifying rendition of 'OMG'. His upcoming performance in Las Vegas at the 58th Super Bowl will further cement his status among the pantheon of celebrated artists who have graced the halftime stage over the past decade.

A New Album and Tour Announcement

Beyond the Super Bowl, Usher has more in store for his fans. He has announced the release of a new album, titled 'Coming Home', and an accompanying tour, Past Present Future, due to kick off in August. The tour is slated to cover two dozen cities, albeit excluding Salt Lake City for undisclosed reasons. Usher's collaboration with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand for a new campaign also includes an exclusive version of his album, replete with a bonus track.