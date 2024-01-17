USGA Launches State Team Pilot Program to Nurture Elite Junior Golfers

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has embarked on a pioneering venture, launching a state team pilot program aimed at nurturing elite junior golfers and integrating them into the U.S. National Development Program (USNDP). Seven states, including California (Southern), Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee, are participating in the initial phase, marking the first step in an ambitious plan to establish a team from every state by 2033.

Collaboration for Growth

This highly anticipated development is the outcome of a concerted effort involving the USGA, allied golf associations, the PGA of America, and state junior programs. The initiative is seen as a key element of the talent identification pathway for the USNDP, opening up greater opportunities for a diverse range of athletes to access resources and guidance to compete at the pinnacle of the sport.

Selection and Eligibility

Each of the seven states participating in the pilot phase will constitute a committee tasked with establishing team selection criteria and managing the state program. The state team roster sizes will be computed based on junior participation in the state, with certain prerequisites in place for eligibility. These include age, citizenship, and handicap index requirements which participants must meet in order to compete in 2024.

USNDP and the Future of American Golf

The USNDP, announced in February 2023, is committed to ensuring American golf retains its global dominance. The program is built upon various pillars including talent identification, access to competition, national teams, athlete resources, player development and relationships, and athlete financial support. Spearheading the National Team will be former Pepperdine associate head coach Chris Zambri, who will emphasize equitable opportunities and harness local expertise to fuel junior golfers' ambitions.

Heather Daly-Donofrio, USGA's managing director, underscored the program's potential to elevate the competitiveness of in-state junior golf events and enhance diversity. This state team pilot program is more than just a conduit for talent—it's a launchpad for the future of American golf.