USC’s Outside Linebackers Coach, Roy Manning, Announces Surprise Departure

In a surprise move, Roy Manning, the outside linebackers coach for the University of Southern California (USC), has announced his departure from the team. This unexpected announcement came via social media, marking a sudden end to Manning’s two-year tenure with the program. His exit is viewed with a tinge of uncertainty, given his recent active recruitment efforts, which were instrumental in securing key player signings and a last-minute flip from recruit Lorenzo Cowan.

A Discreet Departure

The abruptness of Manning’s exit, coupled with the absence of prior leaks or news about his potential replacement, suggests a discreetly executed move. However, it follows a series of coaching changes at USC, indicating a strategic shift in the team’s defensive approach under the new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

Strategy Shift in USC’s Defense

USC’s football general manager, Dave Emerick, and head coach, Lincoln Riley, have both emphasized their commitment to building a top-tier defensive staff. This commitment has led to a series of significant changes: the hiring of Matt Entz as linebackers coach, Doug Belk as defensive backs coach, and the departure of Donte Williams.

Rebuilding After a Contentious Season

The coaching overhaul is seen as a deliberate move away from the previous defensive approach championed by former coordinator Alex Grinch. The sole holdover from the prior defensive staff might be defensive line coach Shaun Nua. These changes reflect a determined commitment to improving USC’s defense, an area that faced harsh criticism during the 2023 season, culminating in the firing of Grinch in November.